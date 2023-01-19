Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $11,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $180.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock worth $13,556,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.89.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

