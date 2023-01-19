Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,457 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

