Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,193 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 207,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.7% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

