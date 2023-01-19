Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash Sells 11,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 11,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.36, for a total transaction of C$168,911.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,823.20.

Nathan Saul Monash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$326,095.40.

On Thursday, November 10th, Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

LUG opened at C$15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.66. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$274.57 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.33.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

