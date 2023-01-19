Manish Sharma Sells 3,448 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Manish Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84.

ACN stock opened at $277.90 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $360.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $318,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

