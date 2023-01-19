Marc Charles Henderson Sells 85,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Rating) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,261,398.53.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 16th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 9,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LAM stock opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.95.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources ( TSE:LAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

