Marc Charles Henderson Sells 85,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Rating) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total transaction of C$41,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,261,398.53.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 16th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 9,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$4,590.00.
  • On Thursday, November 10th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$5,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total transaction of C$5,500.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

Shares of LAM stock opened at C$0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.87 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.51. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.95.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

