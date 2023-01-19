Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $29.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $5.10 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a negative return on equity of 244.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

