Mario Jesus Marte Sells 39,289 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 37,208 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $1,592,130.32.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,238,397.16.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chewy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

