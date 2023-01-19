Mark J. Yost Sells 41,823 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKY stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $823,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

