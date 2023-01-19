Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $370.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $403.31.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MA opened at $368.92 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $354.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.54.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

