Matthew Field Sells 40,363 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $148,939.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Field also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Field sold 9,478 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $32,604.32.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.8 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

