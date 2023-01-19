Melissa A. Burgum Sells 1,027 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Accenture Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $277.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $360.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.17.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

