Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 62 ($0.76) price target on the stock.

Shares of MERC stock opened at GBX 33.75 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mercia Asset Management has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 38.65 ($0.47). The firm has a market cap of £148.54 million and a P/E ratio of 680.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Mercia Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

