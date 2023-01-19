Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 74,505 shares.The stock last traded at $191.39 and had previously closed at $190.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day moving average is $170.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares in the company, valued at $167,446.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,301 shares of company stock worth $779,416. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

