MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,241,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 371,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $75,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.