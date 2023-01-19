M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.91.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGPUF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G Price Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. M&G has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.