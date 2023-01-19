Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 7,650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $323.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $374.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

