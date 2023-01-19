Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 123,227 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,208 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 277.7% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,405,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 110,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.