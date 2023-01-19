Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $7.41. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 123,227 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MUFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

