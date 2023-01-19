Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,817 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Insider Activity at Life Storage

Life Storage Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.11%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.