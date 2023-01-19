Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 35.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 42.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 3.0 %

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last quarter. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RCL opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

