Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.17. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 15,470 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 110,837 shares during the period. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.