Mizuho Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $500.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.59.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $466.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $449.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.55. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $698.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $4,487,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.