Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $21.16 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.36.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA opened at $197.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.40. Moderna has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $77,600,886 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

