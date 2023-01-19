MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51.

