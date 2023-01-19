Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.19.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $3,540,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,491.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

