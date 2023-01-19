Morgan Stanley Boosts Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s current price.

BK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after buying an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

