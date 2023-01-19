Morgan Stanley Increases AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,725.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,344.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,450.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,308.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoZone will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,576,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

