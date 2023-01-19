Morgan Stanley Increases European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Price Target to $16.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on European Wax Center from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Institutional Trading of European Wax Center

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that European Wax Center will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in European Wax Center by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in European Wax Center by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 148,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 398,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center

(Get Rating)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. As of March 26, 2022, it had a portfolio of centers operating in 874 locations across 44 states, including 868 franchised centers and six corporate-owned centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.