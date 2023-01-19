Morgan Stanley Lowers Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $134.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GPI opened at $192.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.01. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $200.86.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.99 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 36.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 45.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,142.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,415. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.