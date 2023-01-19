Morgan Stanley (MS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 on February 15th

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend by an average of 31.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Morgan Stanley has a dividend payout ratio of 37.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $85.17. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 53.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

