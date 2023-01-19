MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 315,742 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.12.

MSD Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSDA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

