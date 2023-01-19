Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $210.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NBR. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

NBR opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.79.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

