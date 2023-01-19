National Bank Financial Downgrades Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) to Sector Perform

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

EGO opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

