NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 350 to GBX 380. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 297.40 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.62), with a volume of 9560081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.60).

Several other research analysts have also commented on NWG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 400 ($4.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.64) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.66) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.27) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.20).

NatWest Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £28.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,106.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.32.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

