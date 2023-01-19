New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.54.

New Relic Stock Down 1.7 %

NEWR stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,082.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,541,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,082.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock valued at $36,806,171. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $2,582,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

