Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Newmont worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital cut their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

NEM stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

