Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a market capitalization of $455.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

