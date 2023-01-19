NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $130.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been given a $130.00 price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.
NIKE stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
