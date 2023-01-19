Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,622,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of NIO worth $25,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 45.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,416,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after acquiring an additional 269,607 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 70.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in NIO by 40.0% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.86. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. China Renaissance dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

