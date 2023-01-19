NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Down to $11.80

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.80, but opened at $11.39. NIO shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 543,453 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

NIO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

