Noah G. Levy Purchases 100,000 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) Director Noah G. Levy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,119,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,323,073.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MACK opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

