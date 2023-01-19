Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

NSC opened at $254.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.01. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

