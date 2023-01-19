North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

