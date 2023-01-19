Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in December

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
JLS opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.