Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Short Interest Up 1,350.0% in December

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 1,350.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

JLS opened at $16.53 on Thursday. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Get Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLS. Matisse Capital bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,018,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 15,794.6% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 52,596 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 103,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,911 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,522,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.