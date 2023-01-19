OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,700 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after acquiring an additional 277,002 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $115.53.

