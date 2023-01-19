Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONTO. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.79. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $254.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 133,906 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

