Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $183.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.02. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.