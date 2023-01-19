Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,757,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,209,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $366,377,000 after acquiring an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 66,283 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $318.07 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.41.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

