Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.60 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,828 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 75.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 310.9% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VMware to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

