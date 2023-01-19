Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,138 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 985,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

DTE Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.92%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.